JD Power To Employ AI To Increase Scoring Accuracy In Studies - Will It Help?

AI trained on puppet data or low-quality data often generates inaccurate results. J.D. Power has worked for the last several years to increase and expand its data sets as well as to ensure that its data is high quality, Rodriquez said, making the company’s data sets strong content for safe, accurate AI.

Palantir’s Foundry operating system and AI platform will leverage J.D. Power data to improve repair analytics, analyze battery health in large fleets of electric vehicles and generate intelligent alerts based on vehicle-specific sales activity using real-time data to guide incentive strategies.

“When you think about the auto market, there’s so many things happening … for an OEM, it’s almost like finding a needle in a haystack,” Rodriguez said. “AI allows us to say ‘Hey, this is what you should care about.’ ” The intelligent alert system can inform automakers of threats to market share or opportunities to apply incentives on the ZIP code level.