JEEP WARS! WHO Outsold WHO In The First Quarter Of 2023? Jeep Wrangler OR Ford Bronco? You MAY Be SURPRISED.

The Wrangler has long been a fan favorite, known for its rugged off-road capabilities and classic design, but with the introduction of the Bronco in 2021, many wondered if the Wrangler would finally meet its match.



However, the sales numbers tell a different story. Reports indicate that the Jeep Wrangler has sold more units than the Ford Bronco in the first quarter of 2023.



During the initial three months of 2023, Jeep managed to sell a total of 37,971 units of the Wrangler, while Ford sold 32,430 Broncos in the same duration.



Care to guess WHY the Wrangler is STILL winning at this point?





