JESUS Is Just NOT ALRIGHT To PORSCHE! Company REPENTS And Confesses Their SIN!

Porsche has apologized after it sparked fury by airbrushing out a famous Portuguese landmark in a video celebrating 60 years of its iconic 911 model.



The advert, which shows vintage and newer models of the company's legendary car cruising through the mountains, drew attention after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a massive statue of Jesus Christ was removed.



The Christo Rei (Christ the King) statue - which was inspired by Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer - overlooks the capital of Lisbon near the 25 de Abril Bridge.



Man, there have to be some REAL dumbasses in their ad agency.



NAUGHTY, NAUGHTY, PORSCHE! Now go say five Our Father's and five Hail Mary's! ;)



