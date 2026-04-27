A congressional candidate is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Hertz’s use of artificial intelligence to charge customers for vehicle damage automatically.

New York Democratic congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg called on the FTC to examine whether the company’s AI-powered vehicle inspection system constitutes an unfair practice. The agency pushed back sharply, stating it does not respond to political demands and declined to comment on any potential investigation.

Schlossberg is the only living male heir of former President John F. Kennedy, who previously launched a 2026 congressional campaign in New York, as reported by The Dallas Express.