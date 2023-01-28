JIMNY CRICKETS! Should MINI License This, SLAP Their Logos On It And Sell It In The USA?

The Suzuki Jimny will receive an electric variant in the coming years as one of five new EVs the Japanese manufacturer will launch in Europe by 2030.



As part of an ambitious growth strategy detailed by Suzuki, which includes a £3 billion investment in battery development, the firm will introduce five new electric cars from 2024 onwards and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.



The first Suzuki EV to arrive on the market will be a production version of the recently revealed eVX concept, a Suzuki S-Cross-sized crossover boasting a 342-mile range.



However, the electric Jimny is unlikely to share the eVX’s underpinnings given its much smaller footprint - and it could even use an adapted version of the combustion car’s platform in a bid to maintain its affordable billing.





