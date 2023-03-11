JLR Admits 5,000 Vehicles Stranded At Dealerships Due to Parts Shortage

Owning a car from a brand with a terrible reputation for reliability is one thing, but you’d at least hope that dealers could fix your expensive luxury SUV when it does go wrong. Instead, Land Rover and Range Rover owners are discovering that the company is in the middle of a crippling parts shortage that has left thousands of vehicles off the road, unable to be fixed.



As many as 10,000 JLR vehicles were off the road in the UK at one point in October due to the backlog and dealers were running out of both courtesy cars and space to store customers’ broken vehicles. The situation got so bad that one insider told Autocar that JLR had instructed dealers to use non-genuine parts to get idling workshops moving again and to help clear the long list of cars waiting to be repaired.





