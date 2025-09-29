JLR Asks An Additional $2.7 BILLION On Top Of The $2 Billion Already Granted To Recover From Cyberattack By Teenagers

Early reports are surfacing indicating the Jaguar Land Rover has requested an additional $2.7 billion from the UK government on top of the $2 billion already granted to recover from the October first cyberattack.

This brings the total to almost $5 billion dollars in losses since a teenage hacking group took down the UK automaker and outsourced IT failed to mitigate the attack. Further reports indicate that the outsourced IT vendor did not have the knowledge nor resources to put it all back together necessitating intervention from the UK government to assist.



Will this sound the alarm to other companies of the dangers of sending their IT work overseas to make a quick buck?



