JLR Can't Afford To Pay Suppliers Threatening Supply Chain

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc is trying to clear a backlog of payments owed to suppliers to ease a crisis caused by a cyberattack that’s brought the carmaker’s factories to a standstill, according to people familiar with the matter. The British automaker’s systems were brought down by the hack, leaving it struggling to pay suppliers — many of which are small manufacturers reliant on JLR’s business. In recent days, JLR has paid roughly £300 million ($405 million) to partners and aims to clear the backlog by the end of the month, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The Range Rover maker has been prioritizing compensating suppliers under the most pressure, with some having paused their own production and sent workers home. The manufacturer has deployed around 50 staff to help process payments manually in recent days, with the regular systems down, one person said.



