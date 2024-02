According to JLR (formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover), 23-inch wheels are the limit of what it can offer its customers.







JLR's Vehicle Engineering Director, Matt Becker, made this statement in an interview with Car Throttle after being asked if customers can expect a 24-inch carbon fiber wheel option anytime soon. "You wouldn't want to go much bigger than that," said Becker. "I don't see many 24-inch wheels. 23 seems to be about the limit."