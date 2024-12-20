JLR Engineer Fired For Exposing Competitor's Safety Issues

Vinfast has serious problems that could likely have been avoided by listening to chassis engineer Hazar Denli. Denli worked on Tata Technologies prototypes for Vinfast before quitting when Tata and Vinfast ignored his reports that vital chassis and suspension components were unsafe and needed to be redesigned. He then found work via an agency and started working for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and took to Reddit, pointing out the huge safety issues that had been ignored. Unfortunately for Denli, JLR is owned by Tata, and Tata made sure he got fired from his new job.



