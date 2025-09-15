JLR Production Remains Silent After Cyber Attack - Asks Government To Assist

Agent009 submitted on 9/15/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:50 AM

Views : 138 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

JLR is still unable to build any cars at any of its global factories three weeks on from a cyber attack that crippled its business – and worries are now growing that those in its supply chain could go bankrupt.
 
The Jaguar and Land Rover maker was targeted by hackers on 1 September and is still in the process of rebuilding its computer systems. The group that hit Marks & Spencer earlier this year has claimed responsibility. 
 
This has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, parts ordering issues and retailers being stifled. A timescale for a fix is yet to be announced.


Read Article


JLR Production Remains Silent After Cyber Attack - Asks Government To Assist

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)