JLR Production Remains Silent After Cyber Attack - Asks Government To Assist

JLR is still unable to build any cars at any of its global factories three weeks on from a cyber attack that crippled its business – and worries are now growing that those in its supply chain could go bankrupt.

The Jaguar and Land Rover maker was targeted by hackers on 1 September and is still in the process of rebuilding its computer systems. The group that hit Marks & Spencer earlier this year has claimed responsibility.

This has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, parts ordering issues and retailers being stifled. A timescale for a fix is yet to be announced.