JLR Still Can't Pinpoint A Restart Date For Production After Attack

Speaking to Autocar on Friday (3 October), a spokesperson reiterated the statement given on Monday (29 September) that production would resume "in the coming days". They added that restart assessments were being carried out daily. 
 
The British manufacturer is still working to recover from a significant cyber attack that brought all its factories to a halt on 1 September.
 
?The hack incapacitated the Land Rover maker, forcing it to shut down its internal computer systems in an effort to protect data from being stolen.


