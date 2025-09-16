JLR Tells Workers To Stay To Home At Least Another Week After Cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, has extended the shutdown of its production lines until at least September 24, as it continues to deal with the aftermath of a major cyberattack.

The disruption, first detected at the end of August, has brought operations across several of its UK sites, including Solihull, Halewood, and Wolverhampton, to a standstill, raising concerns about the security and resilience of critical manufacturing infrastructure.

The cyberattack has forced JLR to temporarily disable key IT systems in an effort to prevent further damage, leaving its highly automated factories unable to operate. As a result, thousands of workers have been instructed to remain at home on standby while the company works to restore systems and assess the damage.