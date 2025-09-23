JLR To Begin Bringing "Connected" Factories Up In Isolation One At A Time Starting Next Week

JLR has extended its vehicle production pause by another week, as it continues to grapple with the impact of a cyber attack earlier this month, and now plans to start building cars again on 1 October.

The company had planned to restart production at its UK and Slovakia factories tomorrow (24 September) but has delayed the restart as part of a plan to resume operations "in a safe and secure manner".

The move means the company will lose a full month of vehicle production, having not produced any vehicles since shutting down all its global systems in response to the attack on 1 September. The impact on volumes will be made clear when the company releases its production numbers for the quarter, but in the three months to the end of September last year, JLR produced more than 80,000 Land Rover and Range Rover cars.