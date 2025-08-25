JLR Uses Hertz Style Scanners To Reveal Shipping Damage

Vehicle scanners powered by artificial intelligence have made renting cars through providers like Hertz a major headache for many consumers in the US, but for buyers of new Jaguar Land Rover models, the same technology could prove to be a welcome safeguard.

Through a new partnership with UVeye, the same company behind Hertz’s scanning machines, incoming Jaguar Land Rover vehicles at major US seaports will be checked for imperfections and damage before they make their way to dealerships.