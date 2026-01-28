JLR Wants To Build Chinese Cars In UK Factories

Chery is on the brink of signing a deal with Jaguar-Land Rover to build cars in the UK. It’s a move that could not only come as a welcome boost for our nation’s struggling automotive manufacturing industry, but also further solidify the Chinese maker within the British car market. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is currently on a visit to Beijing in order to bolster trading relations between the UK and China. One of the key subjects of official discussions will be the UK and Chinese car industries, with a deal between JLR and Chery on the cards, which could see the latter building its cars on British soil. A deal between JLR and Chery is not a new thing; the two automotive giants formed Chery Jaguar Land Rover in 2012 in order to build some JLR models on Chinese soil. Despite a decrease in sales in 2025, China remains JLR’s second-largest market outside the U.S, with models such as the forthcoming electric Freelander to be produced exclusively for Chinese buyers.



