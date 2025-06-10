JLR Was Supposed To Start Production A Week Ago After Hacker Attack But Thinks It Could Resume This Week Instead

The cyber-stricken automaker did not commit to a firm restart date, but the spokesperson said manufacturing plants across the UK will be seeing increased levels of activity as they return to life following an extremely costly period of downtime.

Of its three main production plants in the UK, JLR's Wolverhampton site is expected to be the first to restart business activities, with Solihull and Halewood following after.

Whenever manufacturing begins, it will likely take several weeks for all three factories to start running at typical speed.