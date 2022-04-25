JLo Caught Riding Around In A Pedestrian Telsa While House Hunting

A few days ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted out in his Mercedes-AMG S 63, as they took a break from house hunting. But house hunting must be taking its toll on the actor, as he hit a Starbucks sign with the sports sedan as he took a tight turn. 

Over the weekend, the two were seen enjoying a walk in Los Angeles after Jennifer arrived at Ben’s place, behind the wheel of her white Bentley Continental GTC. The two were later seen in Ben’s Tesla Model S Plaid.

Jennifer seems to have a particular liking for convertibles. She owns a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead with a West Coast Customs touch, and, back in 2019, she received a red Porsche 911 GTS from her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

