JP Morgan CEO Claims Failed Subprime Lender That Focused On Undocumented Worker Loans Put Profits Ahead of Common Sense

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:58 AM

Views : 224 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon offered a mea culpa and a warning Tuesday when discussing the losses his bank experienced from the downfall of subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings, saying, "It is not our finest moment" and "when you see one cockroach, there's probably more."
 
Dimon and his CFO discussed the Tricolor impact on calls with reporters and analysts while disclosing a $170 million charge-off — a measure of unpaid debt written off as a loss — related to its wholesale lending to the subprime lender.
 


Read Article


JP Morgan CEO Claims Failed Subprime Lender That Focused On Undocumented Worker Loans Put Profits Ahead of Common Sense

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)