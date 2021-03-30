JUICY? Or DOUCHEY? SPIES DISH Out The Scoop On Kim Kardashian's PHANTOMIZED Custom Escalade.

The Cadillac Escalade is already a lavish and classy vehicle but the creation that Platinum Motorsport just unveiled is on another level. This Escalade Platinum ESV belongs to Kim Kardashian and has been given perfect touches by the company. For the exterior, KK Silver paint was picked for the finish which looks stunning. Joining the new finish are the new 26-inch wheels from Platinum Motorsports as well as a lowered ride.







I gotta say, normally I wouldn't like the SEMA style but I think the PHANTOMIZATION of this one with the dish wheels works.



What say you Spies?



More shots at the link.





