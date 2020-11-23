JUST LEAVE: Cadillac Shows The Door To Dealerships Not Willing To Invest In EVs

Automakers worldwide have pointed their businesses in one direction long-term: The future is electric.

But what if you don’t want to live in that future? Well, if you’re a Cadillac dealer, you have an option: Take the money and run.

According to Automotive News, GM is offering $300,000-$500,000 to any Cadillac dealer who is not down with GM’s ambitious plans to make Cadillac an all-electric brand. CEO Mary Barra last week outlined to investors GM’s plan to accelerate the transition to EVs, increasing spending on electric and self-driving cars by 35 percent to $27 billion in the next couple of years. The Cadillac Lyriq EV’s launch has been accelerated to 2022, and by 2030, Cadillac could be out of the internal-combustion engine business altogether as GM’s electric standard-bearer.

 



