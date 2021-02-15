Jaguar And Land Rover To Be Totally Electric By 2025

Agent009 submitted on 2/15/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:59:49 AM

Views : 406 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.engadget.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jaguar will only build all-electric cars by 2025 as part of a sweeping "Reimagine" strategy, the company announced today. Jaguar's brand will be completely all-electric at that point, with no gas or even hybrid models to choose from. Meanwhile, its Land Rover division will begin a shift toward electrification, with six new models coming over the next five years, starting in 2024. Land Rover plans to sell 60 percent of its cars in pure-electric form by 2030, and all of Jaguar Land Rover's models will be available in all-electric variants by the end of the decade.

Read Article


Jaguar And Land Rover To Be Totally Electric By 2025

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)