Jaguar Banks On Low Volume And High Prices To Save The Brand

Jaguar is flipping the script and going for an all-luxury experience as part of its massive rebranding. After getting in hot water for the controversial Type 00 monolithic electric concept and the associated advertising campaign, the British automaker is planning a major revamp of its sales process.

When the company’s production hiatus ends next year and the first of the new breed of Jaguars–a four-door electric super sedan–comes to life, gone will be the days of healthy discounts and high production numbers. Instead, the automaker is betting big on low volume and high prices.