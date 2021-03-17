Jaguar Classics Celebrates 60 Years By Unveiling Matched Pairs Of E-type Sportscars For Collectors

The E-type 60 Collection vehicles, which are sold as a pair (one E-type 60 Edition coupe, one E-type 60 Edition roadster) are finished in exclusive Flat Out Grey and Drop Everything Green paint colors, respectively. These color formulations are inspired by the original 1961 colors and will not be used on any other Jaguar vehicle. Restored and refined by the experts at Jaguar Classic in Coventry, the E-type 60 Collection vehicles combine flawless quality and exceptional engineering know-how.





The most significant mechanical upgrade is a specially developed, five-speed manual gearbox with synchromesh, helical cut gears, and a reinforced cast aluminum casing designed to deliver enhanced reliability and greater durability, as well as closer gear ratios and smoother gear changes. The 265hp, 3.8-liter six-cylinder XK engine benefits from an authentic, 1961-style alloy radiator, with electric cooling fan and electronic ignition for everyday usability, as well as a polished stainless-steel exhaust system. This new exhaust system is dimensionally identical to the standard mild steel system but produces a slightly deeper tone and offers greater longevity.

The vehicles also feature a range of unique E-type 60 design elements developed in conjunction with Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director, subtle enhancements for improved usability and drivability, and the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. The most distinctive visual highlight on each vehicle is an engraving by artist and designer Johnny Dowell, aka “King Nerd,” on the center console of each car, recalling the drive routes from Coventry to Geneva of those original vehicles. Each piece of art takes more than 100 hours to create by hand, in consultation with the owner.





“This was a fantastic opportunity to design and engrave the stories of two epic drives by two Jaguar legends in these iconic and special cars,” Dowell said. “A permanent reminder of the anniversary, everywhere these E-type vehicles go, the memory of Bob Berry and Norman Dewis will travel with them.”

Each Smooth Black leather-trimmed coupe features a stylized route map plotting the key locations along the route taken by Bob Berry, with an overhead sketch of the E-type and the phrase, “I thought you’d never get here,” recalling the reaction of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons to the arrival of Berry just moments before the unveiling.





For the six Suede Green leather-trimmed roadsters, the engraving tracks the route taken by Dewis on his last-minute drive to Switzerland, with a sketch of the vehicle and an instruction by Lyons to Dewis: “Drop everything and bring the open top E-type over.”

In addition to the center console, the hood badge, clock face within the tachometer, fuel cap and chassis plate are all finished with a commemorative E-type 60 logo created by Jaguar Design, featuring the years “1961-2021.” A light beech-rimmed steering wheel, as fitted to 1961 vehicles, features a 24-carat gold horn button. Each vehicle is supplied with a tailor-made E-type 60 car cover, tool roll and jack storage bags to complete the enhancements and exemplify the attention to detail lavished on each vehicle.





In Summer 2022, the six customers and their guests will take part in the ultimate E-type pilgrimage: a Coventry-to-Geneva drive experience with their vehicles to create their own E-type memories, enjoying breath-taking scenery, epic roads – including iconic Alpine passes – exclusive stays and fine cuisine throughout the trip.





