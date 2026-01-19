Jaguar Dealers Begin Asking The Automaker - What Is The Point Of Our Brand?

Jaguar wants to step out of BMW’s shadow and chase Bentley by moving upmarket through a bold rebranding. It’s waving goodbye to combustion engines once and for all, putting all of its eggs in the EV basket. We were supposed to see the first production model of this new era before the end of 2025, but its reveal has been pushed back to later this year. Before Jaguar reinvents itself as a super-luxury brand, some dealers are predictably concerned about how the new direction will unfold. German business newspaper Automobilwoche cites a sales representative who spoke under the protection of anonymity about the uncertainty surrounding Jag’s future.



