Jaguar Director Defends Brand's Move Upmarket

Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar, says you can never remind people enough about why the brand had to change.

So, from the top, it was due to the fact that Jaguar was “at a pivotal point in its history”, with all its products and platforms coming to the end of the road. While the BMW-rivalling era of Jaguars had been critically well received, they had not done well in the marketplace, so “economically, the Jaguar model didn’t make sense”.

Glover said “going south” with Jaguar’s pricing was “not an option” so “instead, partly informed by our history, [we decided] actually we should take Jaguar upmarket.