Jaguar EVs Will Take On Bentley And Porsche NOT BMW, Mercedes And Audi

Jaguar is going to be put through a process of reinvention that doesn’t only mean switching to fully-electric vehicles. Under the new CEO, Therry Bolloré, the company’s aim is to push itself upmarket and attempt to rival Porsche and Bentley, not BMW and Mercedes; it has failed at that level so it’s a case of go big, or go bust (and also go electric at the same time). So the plan is now to not only switch to making only EVs after the year 2025, a very ambitious goal in and of itself, but to also make even more exclusive vehicles that will keep the company profitable while selling in lower volumes. Therry Bolloré wants to reinvent Jaguar and tap into its heritage, but without making retro-inspired vehicles that some would describe as pastiche.



