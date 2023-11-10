Jaguar Ends Sports Car Production With The F Type ZP Edition

Jaguar’s proposed switch to become an all-electric luxury brand by 2025 will see the F-Type end production next year, but not before the British firm gives its last sports car a proper send off with this - the Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition.

Only 150 F-Type ZP Editions will be made and just 10 of those available to UK customers in both coupe and convertible form. Jaguar claims the ZP Edition joins “an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”