Jaguar Land Rover Believes Going EV Will Solve Their Reliability Problems

Jaguar and Land Rover aren't chided for their reliability without reason—J.D. Power respectively ranked them the third and absolute least-dependable makes in a 2020 study. In what may already be the post-peak car era, where automakers must choose conglomerating or crumbling, the troubled JLR must fix that or face the gallows. And if its CEO Thierry Bolloré is to be believed, the turnaround at JLR is already underway. Bolloré told Autocar that following the promotion of Powertrain Manufacturing Director Nigel Blenkinsop to a board position for quality and customer satisfaction, JLR has already slashed warranty expenditures by a third for model year 2021. The executive also outlined recent changes to JLR's vehicle design process, which involved upgrading and standardizing technology, improving how components are designed as well as how they integrate with one another.



Read Article