Jaguar Land Rover Claims They Lose 100,000 In Yearly Sales Due To Quality

Jaguar Land Rover is in the midst of a major reconstruction plan for its business, which should bring back profitability to the British manufacturer. A number of models may be sacrificed in the process and the overall production could be reduced by as much as 25 percent. The automaker wants to go upmarket with its next-generation electric vehicles, though there’s one major issue it has to address. Quality is the key word here as the company boss recently admitted it is losing more than 100,000 sales annually due to quality issues, which have a negative impact on Jaguar Land Rover’s image. JLR CEO Thierry Bollore declared to Automotive News the automaker is making "dramatic improvements" in that regard.



