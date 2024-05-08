Jaguar Land Rover Is Moving The Opposite Way Of The Industry - Will It Be Their Downfall Or Salvation?

UK car-manufacturing numbers fell through the floor in the last month or so. In June, the 27-per cent plunge (vs June ’23) was debilitating and, frankly, unsustainable for the British automotive business.

But the disappointing numbers are explained away by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. All this was “expected” and “caused by multiple model changes” as “factories repurpose,” it stated. Also, don’t forget: “Manufacturers are retooling production lines to make electrified models.”