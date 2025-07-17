Jaguar Land Rover Lays Off 500 Management Positions Because Of Trump Tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is to cut up to 500 management jobs, as the carmaker faces pressure on sales and profits from US trade tariffs. JLR said it would launch a voluntary redundancy scheme, and that the cuts were not expected to exceed 1.5% of its British workforce. The firm described the move as "normal business practice".

Last week, the carmaker revealed a drop in sales in the three months to June caused partly by it pausing exports to the US because of tariffs and also due to the planned wind-down of older Jaguar models.



