Jaguar Land Rover Production and Sales Crippled By Cyber-Attack

A cyber-attack has "severely disrupted" Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicle production, including at its two main UK plants.



The firm, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, says it took immediate action to lessen the effect of the hack and is working quickly to restart operations.



JLR's retail business has also been badly hit but there is no evidence any customer data had been stolen, it said.



The attack began on Sunday and comes at a significant time for UK car sales, as the latest batch of new registration plates became available on Monday 1 September.