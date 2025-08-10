Jaguar Land Rover Sales Plummet 24.2% In Q2 Due To Cyber "Incident" And Other Excuses

The British luxury automaker's retail sales for the quarter ending September 30 totaled 85,495 units, representing a 17.1% decline compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed the downturn to multiple factors, including a cyberattack that disrupted manufacturing operations from early September, the planned phase-out of older Jaguar models, and the impact of increased U.S. tariffs on exports.

Sales declined across all markets during the quarter. The UK saw the steepest drop at 32.3%, followed by China at 22.5%, MENA at 15.8%, Europe at 12.1%, North America at 9.0%, and Overseas markets at 4.1%.