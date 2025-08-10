Jaguar Land Rover Sales Plummet 24.2% In Q2 Due To Cyber "Incident" And Other Excuses

Agent009 submitted on 10/8/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:58 AM

Views : 506 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocarpro.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jaguar Land Rover has reported a significant drop in sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, with wholesale volumes falling 24.2% year-on-year to 66,165 units amid production stoppages caused by a cyber incident and other operational challenges.

 
The British luxury automaker's retail sales for the quarter ending September 30 totaled 85,495 units, representing a 17.1% decline compared to the same period last year.
 
The company attributed the downturn to multiple factors, including a cyberattack that disrupted manufacturing operations from early September, the planned phase-out of older Jaguar models, and the impact of increased U.S. tariffs on exports.
 
Sales declined across all markets during the quarter. The UK saw the steepest drop at 32.3%, followed by China at 22.5%, MENA at 15.8%, Europe at 12.1%, North America at 9.0%, and Overseas markets at 4.1%.


Read Article


Jaguar Land Rover Sales Plummet 24.2% In Q2 Due To Cyber

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)