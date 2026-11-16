Jaguar Land Rover Slashes 4,000 Chinese Jobs After Sales Plunge 45%

Tata Motors-controlled Jaguar Land Rover will be losing 4,000 salaried employees as part of the British automaker's latest restructuring program. The first 3,000 are already lined up, with most leaving at the end of November. These redundancies will purportedly save JLR around £400 million annually, but nevertheless, cutting payroll alone won't get the company back into shape.

Jaguar Land Rover generated £5.9 billion in revenue in the three months to September 30, yet its profit before tax and exceptional items amounted to a pitiful £6 million. Adding insult to injury, JLR recorded a staggering £530 million in exceptional charges, finishing the quarter with a £451 million loss after tax.