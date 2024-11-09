Jaguar Land Rover Sued For Selling Private Customer Data to Insurance Companies So They Can Raise Premiums

When we purchase an expensive new item, like a car, it’s reasonable to believe the company selling us that product has our best interests in mind and will do all they can to safeguard any personal information we give them. However, a growing number of claims being made about some of the world’s largest automakers suggests this may not be true. In March, a story broke that numerous car brands in the U.S. were selling driving data to insurers. Then, just a few weeks ago, a pair of senators called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the practice. A pair of lawsuits swiftly followed, alleging Hyundai and Kia, as well as GM, had been unlawfully selling driving data. Now, a proposed class action lawsuit claims Jaguar Land Rover North America is jumping on the same bandwagon, though the automaker denies the allegations.



