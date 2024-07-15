Jaguar Land Rover To Kill Off 5 Different Models In Relentless EV Push

Although it's doing very well money-wise, having posted its best annual profit since 2015 in the previous financial year, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) isn't resting on its laurels. In fact, the British automaker plans to become a key player in the premium electric game and to do so, it needs to phase off several existing models.

Yep, after finding out that Audi discontinued its entire coupe and convertible family in the United States and that Nissan plans to kill the Versa and Altima in our market, it's now time for more bad news, this time for Jaguar's fans.

The company announced that the XE premium compact sedan, the XF business models (sedan and estate), the F-Type sports car, the I-Pace electric crossover, and the E-Pace compact high-rider are on the chopping block. The information came to our attention via AutoNews, which quoted a JLR spokesperson.