New Jaguar F-Pace SUVs are no longer available in the UK, meaning the brand no longer sells any new cars in the market and won’t until its first next-generation model arrives in 2026.

This follows the axing of the XE, XF and F-Type, made at Castle Bromwich, and the E-Pace and I-Pace, assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, in the summer. The F-Pace is still in production for other global markets.