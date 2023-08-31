Jaguar Not Ready To Give Up On Sedans Like Other Automakers

An all-new, all-electric, more luxurious, and larger Jaguar XJ sedan will debut after 2025, according to a report from the British publication Autocar, quoting a source familiar with the matter.
 
The all-new EV will be part of revamped portfolio that will include a Bentley Bentayga-sized zero-emissions SUV and a four-seat grand tourer, and all three will sit on the same long-wheelbase JEA electric vehicle architecture that’s being developed exclusively for Jaguar models, as opposed to the upcoming Range Rover EV that will use the MLA platform.
 


