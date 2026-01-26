Jaguar Opts To Play Russian Roulette By Abandoning All Options Other Than EVs

JLR has extinguished reports that it will offer a range-extender or hybrid powertrain option for the incoming Jaguar Type 00 – and a senior source branded the notion to Autocar as “rubbish”. A report over the weekend, citing a source close to the project’s development, claimed that JLR had instructed engineers to develop a petrol-engined system for the new Jaguar GT – the first model in the brand's reinvented line-up, which is due to be revealed this summer. The Sunday Times’ story claimed this option would be offered alongside the electric powertrain, as JLR bosses were getting nervous about relaunching the brand exclusively with electric power, given stalling sales of EVs, especially at the premium end of the market.



Read Article