Jaguar Prepares To Cull 85% Of Customers To Move To A New Generation Of Buyers

Reinventing a brand is tricky business. You risk alienating your current clientele in the hope of attracting new buyers. Jaguar is fine with targeting a different audience, even if that means saying goodbye to most of its existing customers. Managing director Rawdon Glover estimates that only 15% of current buyers will return for another Jag. Talk about taking a gamble. That’s right—the Tata Motors-owned company told Auto Express that up to 85% of current buyers will take their business elsewhere. Jaguar knows it won’t be able to replace all of them, not by a long shot, especially since its new EV will target wealthier buyers. The striking Type 00 concept previews an electric grand tourer expected to cost six figures, whether in dollars, euros, or British pounds.



