Jaguar Recalls All I-Pace EVs Ever Sold Over Battery Fire Risk

Jaguar is currently living on life support. Had it not been twinned with Land Rover, the Leaping Cat of Coventry may have gone under based on the British automaker's rather abysmal sales. On the other hand, Jaguar is reinventing itself by dropping internal combustion engines in favor of zero-emission propulsion.
 
The only electric vehicle that Jaguar makes nowadays has been recalled to the tune of 6,367 vehicles in the US, namely all I-Paces made for the US from the start of production (June 5, 2018) until May 25, 2023. That's a pretty bad omen for Jaguar's all-electric future, but unsurprising for an electric vehicle.
 


