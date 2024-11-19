Jaguar Reveals New Logo Ahead of Total Revamp Of Line Up

Jaguar’s transformation to a high-end luxury brand has started to take shape, with the company revealing its new logos and styling details.
 
The artwork for the relaunched brand comes ahead of a new concept car that will show Jaguar’s new design direction as it moves to a line-up of three £100,000+ electric cars. The prototype, to be shown at Miami Art Week on 2 December, will feature Jaguar’s new signature, ‘leaper’ and a new “strikethrough” design element, set to be seen across Jaguar's new models, as well as a new colour palette.


