Jaguar Reveals Over 50,000 People Are Sort Of Interested In The Type 01

Jaguar's controversial reinvention is already attracting attention from potential customers, most of whom have never even owned one of its cars. More than 50,000 people worldwide have registered their interest in the brand's electric reboot, with roughly four out of five coming from outside its traditional customer base. Speaking with Australian magazine Drive, Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover shared his thoughts on the early feedback: 'We’ve had over 50,000 people say to us I'm really interested in what you're doing. We call this KMIs – keep me informed – so we talk to them on a regular basis. And the interesting thing about those individuals is that about 80 per cent of them are new to the brand.'



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