Jaguar Says No To Hybrids, Will Blindly Follow EVs Into The Abyss

Recent rumors that a hybrid model will be offered alongside Jaguar’s brand-new flagship EV have been dismissed as “rubbish,” according to a report from Autocar. The new Jaguar GT, due to be unveiled in full production guise this summer and first teased as the Type 00 Concept back in December 2024, will be the first model in a brand-new line of all-electric vehicles due to be rolled out in 2027.
 
Many other manufacturers, notably Volvo and Porsche, have started distancing themselves from full electrification. But it looks like Jaguar won’t be u-turning any time soon.


