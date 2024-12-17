Jaguar Says People Buying $100,000 Cars Only Care About How It Makes Them Look

The old Jaguar is dead. The new Jaguar is moving upmarket while saying goodbye to the internal combustion engine. This striking Type 00 concept provides a window into the British firm's spectacular reinvention as an upscale EV brand. The Tata Motors-owned marque will focus on profit margins rather than volumes, accepting that it'll sell fewer cars given the higher asking prices. How much? Jaguar's Managing Director Rawdon Glover told Top Gear magazine that the first EV from the new era will cost £120,000 in the UK. When it lands in the US, expect to fork out six figures. The average sales price is expected to double, from $60,000 today to $120,000. According to the head honcho, customers who can afford one are primarily interested in how it looks, inside and out. As to what's underneath the hood, it ranks low on the list of priorities: "People buy cars for their design and interior. Powertrain is about 13th on the list."



Read Article