Jaguar Sends Hundreds Of iPace EVs To The Scrap Yard For Bad Batteries

Hundreds of Jaguars sit at a scrap yard somewhere in the UK. None of them is older than 2019. But what happened to all those cars? Why is JLR scrapping cars that are no older than six?

Photos of hundreds of Jaguars sitting in a scrap yard have sparked controversy online. The images were posted on Threads by a user who snapped them at his local car scrap yard. T

The reason for the situation dates back to August 2024 when the automaker recalled 2,760 vehicles over a high risk of thermal overload from the high-voltage battery. The 2019 Jaguar I-pace had already been recalled four times since May 2023 due to the same issue.

The British brand originally instructed dealers to deploy an update specifically designed to reduce the maximum state of charge to 80% while the company's engineers were working to find a remedy for the issue.