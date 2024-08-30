Jaguar Tells I-Pace Owners to Park Their EVs Away From Structures For The Fourth Time

For the umpteenth time, Jaguar Land Rover North America has issued a battery-related safety recall for the I-Pace sport utility vehicle. And once again, the British automaker urges affected owners to park their electric crossovers away from structures and other vehicles due to the risk of thermal overload.

Following three safety recalls, the company has continued to monitor instances of battery faults detected by the diagnostic software. Jaguar Land Rover North America identified a small number of post-recall fires, prompting discussions with the US auto safety regulator.

The level of protection offered by the diagnostic software was determined to be insufficient, prompting the manufacturer to recall certain vehicles produced for the 2019 model year. Although the safety boffins at JLR are aware of three fires in the United States market, they're not aware of any crashes or worse related to high-voltage battery fires. The suspect packs feature battery cells from LG.