Jaguar To Answer Tesla's Model X With New J-Pace EV SUV

Jaguar is applying the finishing touches to a new all-electric SUV, which will sit above the I-Pace in the brand’s line-up. It’ll be called the J-Pace and serve as a direct competitor to the all-electric Tesla Model X.

Jaguar’s recent management shake-up saw Ralf Speth hand over the company reins to the former head of Renault, Theirry Bolloré. Auto Express understands that one of Bolloré’s first acts as chairman will see the company evolve into a fully electric brand, moving to compete directly with the likes of Tesla and Polestar.