Jaguar To Bring New Type 01 To Monaco To Impress the Rich And Famous

Jaguar has confirmed its new all-electric grand tourer will be called the Jaguar Type 01, and while prototypes have previously been hidden away from the public, one will be on full display at the 2026 Monaco Formula E, with a new livery previewing just a little bit more of its eccentric design. Confirmation of its official name follows rumours of other monikers that Jaguar was considering, including GT and X900. The latter is still expected to be the car’s internal model code, but Jaguar decided to lean a little deeper into its history with its naming choice, bringing back the ‘Type’ format along with the numbers 0 and 1. These represent the new model’s emissions, and the fact it’s the first of a new generation of cars from the company.



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